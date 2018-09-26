Recipe

Cashew Nut Cookies Recipe

Sep 26, 2018, 11:28 pm IST
Ingredients Of Cashew Nut Cookies

  • 112 Gram Cashew paste
  • 3/4 Cup Ghee
  • 1 1/2 Cups Khaand (a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar)
  • 20 Gram Flax or chia seeds
  • 3 Tbsp Plain yogurt
  • 1/2 tsp Baking soda
  • 1 tsp Baking powder
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 3/4 Cups Oats
  • 2 Cups Organic all-purpose flour

How to Make Cashew Nut Cookies
1. Take a large mixing bowl; combine all ingredients, except flour.
2. Now, add the flour slowly and mix all the ingredients well to form cookie dough.
3. Keep the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool it.
4. Now, preheat the oven to 160 celsus and roll the dough into 1-inch round balls.
5. Place each dough ball on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake a batch for 10-12 minutes.
6. Remove each batch from the oven and allow them to cool on a cookie sheet until each cookie is hardened.

