Cashew Nut Cookies Recipe

Ingredients Of Cashew Nut Cookies
- 112 Gram Cashew paste
- 3/4 Cup Ghee
- 1 1/2 Cups Khaand (a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar)
- 20 Gram Flax or chia seeds
- 3 Tbsp Plain yogurt
- 1/2 tsp Baking soda
- 1 tsp Baking powder
- 1 tsp Vanilla
- 1 3/4 Cups Oats
- 2 Cups Organic all-purpose flour
How to Make Cashew Nut Cookies
1. Take a large mixing bowl; combine all ingredients, except flour.
2. Now, add the flour slowly and mix all the ingredients well to form cookie dough.
3. Keep the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool it.
4. Now, preheat the oven to 160 celsus and roll the dough into 1-inch round balls.
5. Place each dough ball on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake a batch for 10-12 minutes.
6. Remove each batch from the oven and allow them to cool on a cookie sheet until each cookie is hardened.
Post Your Comments