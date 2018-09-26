Cashew Nut Cookies Recipe

Ingredients Of Cashew Nut Cookies

112 Gram Cashew paste

3/4 Cup Ghee

1 1/2 Cups Khaand (a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar)

20 Gram Flax or chia seeds

3 Tbsp Plain yogurt

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1 tsp Baking powder

1 tsp Vanilla

1 3/4 Cups Oats

2 Cups Organic all-purpose flour

How to Make Cashew Nut Cookies

1. Take a large mixing bowl; combine all ingredients, except flour.

2. Now, add the flour slowly and mix all the ingredients well to form cookie dough.

3. Keep the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool it.

4. Now, preheat the oven to 160 celsus and roll the dough into 1-inch round balls.

5. Place each dough ball on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake a batch for 10-12 minutes.

6. Remove each batch from the oven and allow them to cool on a cookie sheet until each cookie is hardened.