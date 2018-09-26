Samantha Akkineni looks stunning in her latest sun-kissed picture

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni currently vacationing in Ibiza with her husband Naga Chaitanya and brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely breathtaking.
Samantha looks absolutely stunning in her pictures.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
One of those rare days when he says ‘hold on I want to take a pic ‘ @chayakkineni ???
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The ocean is everything I want it to be . Beautiful ,mysterious , wild and free
Post Your Comments