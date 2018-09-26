Spicy Chicken Masala – Recipe

This is a delectable chicken curry recipe, with loads of spices and flavours to relish upon. A quick and easy version of your favourite Indian dish.

Key Ingredients:

Mustard oil, Curry leaves, Kalonjee, Saunf, Garlic, Onion, Tomatoes, Ginger, Green Chillies, Boneless Chicken, Salt, Tomato puree, Red chilli powder, Cumin powder, Black salt, Peppercorn (crushed), Water, Mint, Coriander

How to Make Spicy Chicken Masala

1.Heat mustard oil in a pan.

2.Add curry leaves and fry on a low flame.

3.Take out the fried curry leaves and put kalonjee, saunf and garlic in the same oil. Roast them together until yellowish-brown.

4.Now add chopped onion and mix them until golden brown.

5.Add tomato puree, ginger and green chillies to the pan and mix well.

6.Cover the pan and let it cook for a while.

7.Now open the pan and add the boneless chicken pieces to the cooked masala.

8.Mix the chicken thoroughly to coat it well with the masala.

9.Add some salt and tomato puree. Stir well.

10.Bring to simmer, and add red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt and crushed peppercorn. Mix well.

11.Add a cup of water and let it cook till simmer.

12.Put a cup of mint leaves followed by coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.

13.Add the fried curry leaves in the end. Mix well and cook till simmer.

14.Serve hot with little garnishing of coriander leaves on top.