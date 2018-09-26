(Video)Trump Speaks About His Achievements, Other World Leaders Laugh at Him

The popularity and acceptance of the US President Donald Trump is a topic that will seriously split opinion. It seemed as though the UN General Assembly was not a group that was too impressed with what Trump has achieved. While speaking at UN Trump said that his government has accomplished more than any government in the US history. Soon the other world leaders started laughing. Trump, surprised by the reaction said: “Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay.” This was the second time Trump was speaking at the UN General Assembly. Watch the video here:

courtesy: The Guardian