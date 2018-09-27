Keema Biriyani: Recipe

Ingredients

• Oil – as required.

• Ghee – as required

• Onions – 1 number.

• Salt – to taste.

• Ginger garlic paste – 1/2 to taste.

• Green chilli chopped – 3 number.

• Mint leaves – 1/2 bunch.

• Coriander leaves – 1/2 bunch.

• Chilli powder – 1 teaspoon.

• Coriander powder – 1/2 teaspoon.

• Cumin powder – 1/2 teaspoon.

• Mincemeat – 500 grams.

• Green peas – 1/2 cup.

• Tomato puree – 2 tablespoons.

• Cardamom – 4 numbers.

• Bay leaf – 1 number.

• Shahi jeera – 1/2 teaspoon.

• Star anise – 2 numbers.

• Cinnamon(1 inch piece) – 2 numbers.

• Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon.

• Biryani flower – 1 number.

• Basmati rice – 1-1/2 cup.

• Water – 3 cups.

Method: