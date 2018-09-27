Keema Biriyani: Recipe

Ingredients
• Oil – as required.
• Ghee – as required
• Onions – 1 number.
• Salt – to taste.
• Ginger garlic paste – 1/2 to taste.
• Green chilli chopped – 3 number.
• Mint leaves – 1/2 bunch.
• Coriander leaves – 1/2 bunch.
• Chilli powder – 1 teaspoon.
• Coriander powder – 1/2 teaspoon.
• Cumin powder – 1/2 teaspoon.
• Mincemeat – 500 grams.
• Green peas – 1/2 cup.
• Tomato puree – 2 tablespoons.
• Cardamom – 4 numbers.
• Bay leaf – 1 number.
• Shahi jeera – 1/2 teaspoon.
• Star anise – 2 numbers.
• Cinnamon(1 inch piece) – 2 numbers.
• Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon.
• Biryani flower – 1 number.
• Basmati rice – 1-1/2 cup.
• Water – 3 cups.
Method:
- Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add chopped onions, salt cook this till it is golden in colour.
- Once the onions are cooked add ginger garlic paste, chopped green chilli, when the ginger garlic paste raw flavour is gone.
- Now add chopped mint & coriander leaves, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, saute it for a minute then add minced meat, mix it well and put the lid on and let it cook till it is soft.
- Now add green peas, tomato puree and adjust the seasoning by adding salt cook this along with green peas.
- Add whole garam masala in the muslin cloth and tie it.
- Heat ghee in another pan and put the garam masala sachet in it and add onions, salt causes it till they are brown in colour.
- Now add mint, coriander, green chilli, hot water (around 1 ½ cup rice add 3 cups of water) and add salt, let it boil for 2 minutes then add soaked rice let it cook, while this is boiling add some lime juice.
- Now put the lid on and let it cook for 5 minutes.
- In this add kheema on top and spread it nicely, put the lid on and let it cook for 3-4 minutes in a slow flame. After 4 minutes switch off the flame and rest it for another 5 minutes. Serve this with Raita.
