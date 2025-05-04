Easy steps to block spam calls

New Delhi: Most people are annoyed by spam calls — offering loans, insurance, or credit cards —. No matter what network do you use (Jio, Airtel, Vi or BSNL user), anyone can block all the promotional and spam calls without any hassle, but by using the DND (Do Not Disturb) service.

This is a free government-backed service started by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to protect users from unwanted communication. To activate DND on any network, send an SMS with the text “START 0” to 1909 from your phone. You will then receive confirmation steps to complete the process.

Airtel users: Here’s what to do

Open the Airtel Thanks App

Tap on ‘More’ or ‘Services’

Scroll down and find the DND option

Select the categories of calls you want to block

Jio users: Use MyJio app to block spam

Open the MyJio App

Go to the Menu

Tap on Settings > Service Settings

Choose Do Not Disturb and activate it

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) users: Easy spam blocking in Vi app

Launch the Vi App

Go to Menu

Search and open the DND option

Block promotional messages and calls

BSNL users can also block spam calls using the 1909 SMS method or by visiting the BSNL DND registration page online.