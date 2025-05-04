Easy steps to block spam calls

New Delhi: Most people are annoyed by spam calls — offering loans, insurance, or credit cards —. No matter what network do you use (Jio, Airtel, Vi or BSNL user), anyone can block all the promotional and spam calls without any hassle, but by using the DND (Do Not Disturb) service.
This is a free government-backed service started by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to protect users from unwanted communication. To activate DND on any network, send an SMS with the text “START 0” to 1909 from your phone. You will then receive confirmation steps to complete the process.
Airtel users: Here’s what to do
Open the Airtel Thanks App
Tap on ‘More’ or ‘Services’
Scroll down and find the DND option
Select the categories of calls you want to block
Jio users: Use MyJio app to block spam
Open the MyJio App
Go to the Menu
Tap on Settings > Service Settings
Choose Do Not Disturb and activate it
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) users: Easy spam blocking in Vi app
Launch the Vi App
Go to Menu
Search and open the DND option
Block promotional messages and calls
BSNL users can also block spam calls using the 1909 SMS method or by visiting the BSNL DND registration page online.
