Healthy habits to improve your reproductive health

Reproductive health is a crucial component of overall well-being. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), reproductive health addresses the proper functioning of reproductive organs, safe sex, and the ability to reproduce with dignity and confidence.

It influences not just fertility but hormonal balance, emotional stability, and quality of life. For both men and women, maintaining good reproductive health involves a combination of lifestyle choices, dietary habits, and regular medical check-ups.

Healthy habits to protect your reproductive system

1. Maintain a balanced and nutrient-rich diet

A diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals plays a vital role in hormone regulation and reproductive organ function. Nutrients like folic acid, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D are especially important.

a. For women

Leafy greens, legumes, citrus fruits, and whole grains can support ovulation and hormonal balance.

b. For men

Foods like walnuts, tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds may improve sperm quality and motility.

Avoid trans fats, highly processed foods, and excessive sugar, all of which can contribute to hormonal imbalances.

2. Exercise regularly

Physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, improve circulation, and reduce stress, all of which are key for reproductive health. Obesity is linked to hormonal disruption, ovulatory dysfunction in women, and low testosterone levels in men.

a. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as walking, cycling, or yoga.

b. Avoid excessive or intense training routines, as over-exercising may suppress reproductive hormones and reduce fertility.

3. Prioritise sexual health and hygiene

Practising safe sex protects against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), many of which can lead to infertility if untreated. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that infections like chlamydia and gonorrhoea often have no symptoms but can cause lasting damage.

a. Use protection such as condoms during intercourse.

b. Get tested regularly if you have multiple partners.

c. Urinate after intercourse to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs), which can affect reproductive organs.

4. Manage stress and mental well-being

Chronic stress can interfere with the production of key reproductive hormones such as oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Stress also affects libido and the ability to conceive.

a. Practice mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

b. Ensure adequate sleep (7-9 hours per night).

c. Consider speaking to a therapist or counsellor if you feel overwhelmed or anxious.

d. Reducing stress not only improves mood but also enhances reproductive hormone function and sexual health.

5. Schedule regular health check-ups

Routine visits to a gynaecologist (for women) or andrologist/urologist (for men) help identify issues early. Fertility tests, hormone panels, and pelvic exams can catch concerns before they escalate.

a. Women should get regular Pap smears, HPV tests, and monitor menstrual irregularities.

b. Men can benefit from semen analysis and testosterone level assessments if facing fertility issues.

c. Timely intervention can treat or reverse many causes of infertility and improve long-term reproductive health.