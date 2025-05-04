Easy steps to restore your internet connectivity

New Delhi: Sometimes most people face their mobile internet stops working, especially when the data pack is active and the signal is strong. Adjusting a few simple settings like turning on data roaming, clearing the cache, or updating your software can help fix the problem quickly.
Steps to restore your internet connectivity:
1. Turn on data roaming
If you are in a different city or roaming area, your internet might stop working unless data roaming is enabled.
Go to Settings
Network & Connectivity
Mobile Network
Enable Data Roaming
If roaming is already on and the issue persists, try restarting your phone. A reboot can refresh your network and resolve temporary glitches.
2. Restart your smartphone
Sometimes, all your phone needs is a quick restart. If your device has not been restarted in a long time, cached data can affect internet connectivity. Restarting helps refresh the phone’s internal network settings and often restores proper data functioning.
3. Clear the Band app cache
Just like PCs, smartphones also accumulate cache data, which can slow down or block internet access.
Go to your browser/app settings and clear cache regularly.
This improves speed and helps avoid loading issues caused by outdated or corrupt cached files.
4. Reset network settings
If nothing works, try resetting your network settings.
Go to Settings
System
Reset Options
Reset Network Settings
This will reset Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth configurations, often fixing persistent data issues.
5. Check for software and app updates
Outdated software can interfere with internet performance.
Visit Settings
Software Update to ensure that you are running the latest version.
Also, update any app that’s not working properly with your internet, especially if the issue occurs in only one app.
