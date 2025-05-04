Kerala Thunderstorm Alert Till May 8: Key Safety Tips

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for Kerala from May 4 to May 8. Between May 4 and 6, isolated parts of the state are expected to receive rain along with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. On May 7 and 8, the intensity is likely to increase with wind speeds between 40 and 50 kmph. The IMD has advised the public to remain alert as weather conditions may become hazardous.

Thunderstorms can be highly dangerous, leading to damage to life, property, and communication systems. People are advised to stay vigilant from the moment storm clouds appear. It’s crucial to move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning, as remaining in open spaces increases the risk of getting struck. During strong winds, keep doors and windows shut, avoid touching walls or floors, and remain inside safe buildings.

Residents should disconnect electrical appliances during storms and avoid using landline phones, though mobile phones are generally safe. Children and adults should avoid playing in open areas, rooftops, or under trees, which could be hazardous during lightning. Vehicles should not be parked under trees, and those traveling in cars should remain inside with limbs not exposed. It’s best to avoid travel on two-wheelers or open vehicles like tractors and instead wait in secure shelters until the storm passes.