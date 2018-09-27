Kerala Special Traditional Egg Curry Recipe

Ingredients
- 4 hard-boiled eggs
- ¼ cup chopped onions
- 1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste
- ¼ cup chopped tomato
- ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- ¾ cup coconut milk
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ¾ cup water
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 5-6 curry leaves
- 1 chopped green chili
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Toss in the fennel seeds and curry leaves and cook for 20 seconds.
- Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.
- Add chopped tomatoes and stir. Cover the pan. Keep stirring at intervals. Let it cook till the tomatoes soften.
- Add ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
- Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, salt, and turmeric powder. Saute till the oil starts to leave the onion and tomato paste.
- Add the chopped green chili and add water.
- Let it come to a boil.
- Add the boiled eggs.
- Cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, stir, and cover the lid. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove from the flame and add a teaspoon of ghee.
Egg Curry is Ready!
Post Your Comments