Kerala Special Traditional Egg Curry Recipe

Sep 27, 2018, 09:16 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 4 hard-boiled eggs
  • ¼ cup chopped onions
  • 1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste
  • 1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste
  • ¼ cup chopped tomato
  • ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon red chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • ¾ cup coconut milk
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • ¾ cup water
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 5-6 curry leaves
  • 1 chopped green chili
  • 1 teaspoon ghee
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Heat oil in a pan.
  • Toss in the fennel seeds and curry leaves and cook for 20 seconds.
  • Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.
  • Add chopped tomatoes and stir. Cover the pan. Keep stirring at intervals. Let it cook till the tomatoes soften.
  • Add ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
  • Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, salt, and turmeric powder. Saute till the oil starts to leave the onion and tomato paste.
  • Add the chopped green chili and add water.
  • Let it come to a boil.
  • Add the boiled eggs.
  • Cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add the coconut milk, stir, and cover the lid. Cook for 2 minutes.
  • Remove from the flame and add a teaspoon of ghee.

Egg Curry is Ready!

