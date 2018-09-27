Latest sizzling pictures South Indian actress Anu Emmanuel

Anu Emmanuel made her acting debut as a child artist in the Malayalam movie Swapna Sanchari. She debuted as a heroine in the film Action Hero Biju, later ventured into Tollywood with Majnu opposite Nani and went on to Kittu unnadu jagrata with Raj Tarun in which she shed inhibitions and appeared in a liplock sequence besides upping the glam with generous thigh shows throughout the runtime.

She is not only fast becoming a much sought-after heroine and is becoming the cynosure of all eyes in Tollywood especially after her latest release Naga Chaithanya starrer ‘Shailaja Reddy Alludu’ turned out to be a money spinner, she is also proving to be a tad different from typical Indian actresses who love to brag on

their love to act with certain stars.

Born and brought up in the USA, it was difficult for Anu to cope with the language. But now, she is able to understand and speak, though not so fluently. Right now, she is happy with the offers she is getting here and soon, she will be buying a home too.