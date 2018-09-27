New Videos of Surgical Strike by Indian Army across LOC in 2016 Out – Watch

Ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in September 2016, two fresh videos of the retaliatory action by the special forces across the Line of Control (LoC) have emerged, reported news agency ANI.

The first video, of duration 1 minute 40 seconds, shows how the Army’s Para Special Forces strategically targeted the terror launch pads situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control (LoC).

#WATCH: Visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/5MyCeT7Gme — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Another video, which is of 41-seconds long, shows how the special forces bombarded the terror launch pads, in which several militants were killed.

#WATCH: More visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/GZSMH5Hct6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

According to reports, the videos have been released by the government. However, India.com does not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Videos of the surgical strikes were made public for the first time in June this year.

The video, purportedly shot by head-mounted night-vision cameras of the paratroopers from Special Forces who carried out the strikes in PoK, shows how they specifically picked the targets and bombarded them with grenades and high-tech guns with the aim of not leaving any survivor.

Reacting to the video clips, Pakistan called India’s claim as “farcical”. “I have said it before and will say it again. The farcical claims of surgical strikes is a figment of Indian imagination and nothing else! They may dream on,” said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal.