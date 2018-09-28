Disha Patani raising the temperature again with her sizzling bikini avatar

DishaPatani sends temperatures soaring with her red hot Bikini Bod. Disha Patani looks scorching hot in her new Pic uploaded on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture below:

Disha Patani debuted in Telugu film Loafer, opposite Varun Tej, and followed it with the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Patani has also appeared in the music video “Befikra” with Tiger Shroff and an advertisement for Cadbury.

“I worked as a model for two years before I bagged a film. I was auditioning all the time, would get selected, then, kicked out,”the actress told.

Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biographical sports film based on the life story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who died in a car accident.