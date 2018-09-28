celebrities

Holidaying picture of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya is just adorable

Sep 28, 2018, 02:11 pm IST
Less than a minute
samantha

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya will be celebrating their wedding anniversary is in Ibiza and their latest pic is all heart.

Travelling to the Spanish city, Samantha has been treating her fans with mushy photos of herself and Naga as the actors seem to have the time of their lives. The couple looks amazing with their sun-kissed photos and concert glimpses. Samantha uploaded another photo from her romantic vacation.

Couple looks absolutely adorable. Check out the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thankyou for the memories Ibiza ?????? you are truly special ??

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 1, 2018, 02:15 pm IST

Hindi Version of Mohanlal’s Villain Got a Grand Reception in Online World

Radhika-Apte
Mar 14, 2018, 10:33 am IST

Why Radhika Apte Slapped This Famous South Actor?

saniya-broke-engagement-shoaib-divorsed-wife
Mar 1, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Sania broke her engagement and Shoaib Malik divorced wife for marrying each other

Disha-Patani-opens-up-about-her-relationship-with--Tiger-Shroff
Jun 27, 2018, 08:00 am IST

Disha Patani opens up about her relationship with Tiger Shroff

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close