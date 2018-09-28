NEWSInternational

Naked man caught on camera having sex with doll beside national highway, Video goes viral

Sep 28, 2018, 08:56 am IST
Bizarre footage appears to capture a naked man imitating having sex with a blow-up doll on the end of a slip road on the M1 .

The footage, taken on a lorry’s dashcam , shows the man standing behind the doll near Northampton last Wednesday morning.

He appears to be balancing it against a crash barrier and has it facing away from him.

The driver, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “Some people have very strange hobbies and fetishes.”

The clip has amused many social media users and has been shared widely.

