Red Carpet Look Of Bollywood Celebrities In GQ Awards

The GQ Men of the Year 2018 awards, which were held in Mumbai.

Saif walked away with GQ Style Legend award, Deepika has crowned the creative personality of the year, Tiger was recognised as the entertainer of the year while Radhika was adjudged the woman of the year. To Nawazuddin went the actor of the year tag while Rajkumar Hirani was recognised as the director of the year for Sanju. Vicky’s work through the year was acknowledged with an Outstanding Achievement award.

Meanwhile, channelling her inner diva and slaying it her usual way was Deepika. Dressed in a shiny, skin-hugging cigarette trousers and pairing it with a white silk shirt, Deepika looked an inspiration to every aspiring actor-model out there. Her hair, done in a simple topknot, added to the drama. Not to be missed is her statement fashion jewellery.

Karan is fast becoming among the better dressed (read adventurous too) men of Bollywood. He was seen, in a jazzy white and black blazer teamed with black trousers. Saif came dressed in his nawabi finery — in a monotone black-and-white chudidar-achkan combination with his hair pulled back (possibly in a neat bun but we can’t see it). Jumpsuits seem to the flavour of the month with the lovely ladies of Bollywood — Huma, Radhika and Esha — were all seen in them while Bhumi and Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh chose elaborate gowns. Vicky looked dapper in an all-black western suit while Tiger chose a similar combination, only with a white shirt instead.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: