Sabarimala Verdict : Everyone is equal before God, says Kamal Haasan

The verdict on Sabarimala Temple is finally out and actor and politician Kamal Haasan is also supporting the same. While a lot of petitions had been filed against this norm, it is only recently that court took a historical decision of allowing women to enter the temple.

According to the verdict, given by the court, “The practice of age restriction on women entry to Sabarimala temple can’t be treated as an essential religious practice, Lord Ayappa is not a separate denomination. Religion is for one dignity with identity. Right to practice religion available to men and women.”

While people are rejoicing the decision taken by the judiciary, actor and politician Kamal Haasan has this to say about the verdict, “That’s fair enough. I have never been into a temple. Anyone who wants to visit a temple should be allowed. Everyone is equal before God.”