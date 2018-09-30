celebrities

Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning in her latest photoshoot

Deepika Padukone has yet again taken the social media by storm with the glances of her latest photoshoot. The actor, who is rumoured to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh, is a sight to behold in this gorgeous red dress.

In the photo, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a stunning red dress, with a low neckline, flaunting the brand’s jewellery. The Padmaavat actor is carrying a low ponytail with a subtle makeup to complement her look and no doubt, she is looking absolutely ravishing in it.

 

GORGEOUS @deepikapadukone for @tanishqjewellery styled by @shaleenanathani make up by @anilc68 hair by @amitthakur_hair

A post shared by ErrikosAndreou (@errikosandreouphoto) on

