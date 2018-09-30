celebrities

Inside Moments Neha Dhupia’s baby shower: See Pics & Videos

Sep 30, 2018, 10:21 pm IST
Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are soon going to be a parent of an adorable baby. Friends and family graced the baby shower of soon-to-be parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Mumbai.

Neha was dressed in a beautiful white flowy dress with a flower band on her head, Neha Dhupia looked absolutely flawless. Her pregnancy glow and that pretty smile on her face added to her natural beauty.

Take a look at all the inside photos and videos from Neha Dhupia’s baby shower, which was organised by her darling hubby Angad Bedi here:

So adorable! A glimpse of the celebrations from @nehadhupia’s baby shower.?: @sophiechoudry

@janhvikapoor trying pose ??? at #nehadhupia baby shower today.

Too much beauty in one frame!

