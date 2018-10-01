Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor Guess who Rocked in Zimmermann dress: See Pics

As per the poll conducted by Bollywood life a few days back, who wore a floral lace dress by Zimmermann better- Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor. While Alia carried off the outfit for a night, Shraddha, on the other hand, had donned the same dress during the daytime. Both looked cute in it, but eventually, there had to be one who would stand out. And the person here is Shraddha Kapoor.

Yes with a huge margin, the Stree actress has left behind Alia in the style race. 66% of the people rooted for Shraddha whereas the rest, 34% were in awe of miss Bhatt.

On the professional front, Shraddha who last appeared in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shahid Kapoor has kick-started the shoot of badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic.