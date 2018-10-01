Difference In Hair Smoothing And Hair Straightening

Hair smoothing is a temporary treatment that also goes by the names Brazilian blowout, keratin treatment, and protein treatment. The process involves saturating your hair with a formaldehyde solution followed by drying it out and using a flat iron to lock your hair in a straight position. However, the chemicals used for smoothing hair are not as strong as the ones used in hair straightening treatments. This makes this treatment less damaging. But, it is not ideal for all hair types.

The effects from the treatment last from 2 to 5 months and it is primarily recommended for hair that is wavy or ridden with frizz. This is because it doesn’t so much alter the structure of your hair so much as it aligns it. The treatment is not likely to be as effective with hair that is extremely thick or curly.

Permanent hair straightening is a process by which the structure of your hair is altered to give you pin straight hair. The chemicals used in this process permanently break the bonds in your hair shaft. Heat is applied to restructure your hair, and more chemicals are used to seal the newly formed bonds.

While this process causes more damage than hair smoothing, it can straighten even the curliest of hair types and is permanent, meaning that the treated hair will remain straight until your natural hair grows out. Permanent hair straightening is also known as ‘Japanese straightening.’

Experts often recommend hair smoothing over hair straightening.