Is There A Peeping Tom In Your Hotel Room? 7 Tips To Make Sure You Are Safe Of Spy Cams

Are you along in your room or is there a digital ‘Peeping Tom’ present.
Often you would wonder whether someone is seeing you in your hotel room or in the changing room.
So check for spy cameras that may be hidden in your hotel room with these 7 tips:
- Turn off the lights in the room after drawing the curtains and making it completely dark in order to spot a hidden night vision camera. Check for blinking or shining red or green LEDs.
- Make a phone call and walk around in the room. If there’s a hidden security camera, a signal interference is likely.
- To start with, there are camera/ lens detector mobile applications available on the internet which may be used to scan and track if there is a hidden camera installed somewhere inside the room.
- If you find an object unusually positioned somewhere in the room, it calls for a closer inspection. Look around physically for small holes in walls or other places to catch hold of a spy-cam.
- Look in places like ventilators, clocks, showers, exhaust fans, plants, paintings, etc. – most common places to fit a hidden camera.
- Furthermore, notice the pattern in which items are placed every time after room service, if something is usually out of place, it may warrant a closer inspection.
- There are also some professional high-end gadgets like RF signal detectors available in the market and online. One could buy the same to detect hidden security cameras most effectively.
