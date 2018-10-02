India

Father’s Brother Rapes Woman So That Her Marriage Life Prospers

Oct 2, 2018, 01:16 pm IST
In a shocking turn of events, a woman has alleged that she was raped by her uncle so that her marriage will prosper.

The incident occurred in Delhi.

The 23-year-old woman was told by her paternal uncle that manglik dosh and that if not treated her father would die.

He raped her for 4 years.

Even after her marriage, he raped her, which was when she told her father-in-law of the incident.

The father-in-law and the victim went to the police station and registered an FIR on the 13th of September.

On the same day, the accused was arrested.

The police contacted the Delhi Commission for Women to provide counselling to the victim.

