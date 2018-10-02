Indian Super League had yet another enthralling match as Mumbai City FC opened their campaign at home against the Jamshedpur FC. While Jamshedpur finished fifth last season, Mumbai was seventh during one of the worst seasons since their inception in the Indian league. Both teams wanted to open their campaign with a win.

The lone decisive goal of the match had come at the 28th minute. Jamshedpur FC went off the mark with a cracking goal from Mario Arques. Calvo’s brilliant assist and a calm cool finish from Arques who got his first ISL goal of the season at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Score – JAM 1-0 MUM).

Mumbai kept fighting to force their way back into the match but with little avail. It looked like Mumbai had finally got an equaliser in the 72nd minute, but Mohammad Rafique, who got the decisive header, was clearly offside. The players tried to push for an equaliser, but seemed very tired.

Just when it seemed Jamshedpur will win with a margin of 1-0, Pablo Morgado in the 95th minute came with another goal in stoppage time to confirm a winning start for Jamshedpur FC this season.

Mumbai will play their next match against Kerala Blasters on October 5th. Blasters are high on confidence after their win against ATK in the tournament opener. Jamshedpur will take on Bengaluru FC on October 7th.