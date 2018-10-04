Indian Style Spicy Lamb Tandoori Chops Recipe

Ingredients
- 175 gm hung yogurt
- 12 gm cumin powder
- 25 gm garam masala
- 20 gm coriander powder
- 20 gm turmeric powder
- 25 gm chili powder
- Salt to taste
- Lemon juice
- 40 gm ginger and garlic paste
- 12 lamb chops (one bone on)
Method
- Apply salt and ginger & garlic to lamb chops and keep aside for 20 min.
- Take a bowl and make marinade with rest of the ingredients.
- Apply marinade to the chops and leave the bowl covered for another 30-60 min.
- Arrange lamb chops in the skewers and cook in the pre-heated tandoor till tender.
- Once chops are cooked and have nice charred texture on top, remove from tandoor.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves; serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.
