Indian Style Spicy Lamb Tandoori Chops Recipe

Oct 4, 2018, 03:00 pm IST
Ingredients

  • 175 gm hung yogurt
  • 12 gm cumin powder
  • 25 gm garam masala
  • 20 gm coriander powder
  • 20 gm turmeric powder
  • 25 gm chili powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Lemon juice
  • 40 gm ginger and garlic paste
  • 12 lamb chops (one bone on)

Method

  • Apply salt and ginger & garlic to lamb chops and keep aside for 20 min.
  • Take a bowl and make marinade with rest of the ingredients.
  • Apply marinade to the chops and leave the bowl covered for another 30-60 min.
  • Arrange lamb chops in the skewers and cook in the pre-heated tandoor till tender.
  • Once chops are cooked and have nice charred texture on top, remove from tandoor.
  • Garnish with fresh coriander leaves; serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

