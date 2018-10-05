Deepika Padukone spotted in a stylish white maxi dress: See Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is all set to play an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next, has won many hearts with her acting skills and her breathtaking looks over the years.

Recently the actress was seen wearing a white shirt dress during her recent outing. The maxi dress was simple yet extremely stylish as it’s knot detailing makes it a perfect outfit for brunch dates.

Deepika kept her hair and makeup simple and accessorised her look with a black tote bag and a pair of round sunglasses.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram All white #deepikapadukone snapped at the airport A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone snapped at the airport A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT



On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat.