Pakistan Muslim League President arrested

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a Rs 14 billion housing scam case.

Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, was accused by the country’s anti-graft body of corruption in the Ashiana Housing case. The bureau said that the leader misused his authority during his tenure as Punjab province’s Chief Minister, Geo News reported.

“The NAB Lahore has arrested Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Company case. It will produce him in an accountability court tomorrow (Saturday),” a press release said.

The body is expected to seek Sharif’s remand when he is produced before the accountability court. He will be kept in a highly-secured lock-up inside the NAB Lahore office until his appearance in court, according to Dawn online.

The bureau was also investigating Sharif in the Saaf Pani case, Paragon Housing Society scandal and Punjab Power Company corruption cases.

Supporters of the PML-N started gathering outside the NAB office after the development. The arrest came a little over a week ahead of the by-polls scheduled for October 14.