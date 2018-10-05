(Video) Baby Elephant Charges at Melanie Trump in Kenya. Guess How She Reacts

Melania Trump got friendly with some baby elephants in Kenya on Friday—and one of the youngsters responded by giving her a shove. While feeding elephants at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, one of calves moved suddenly advancing towards her causing the former model to loose footing. She chuckled and brushed aside the incident. She was feeding the animals and gave a baby elephant a bottled formula. Check out the video:

She also went on safari in the park, taking photos on her phone and peering through binoculars for a closer look at zebras, giraffes, impalas, rhinos and hippos bobbing in water.

Trump’s caring gestures for the elephants are in sharp contrast to the actions of her stepson Donald Trump Jr. The first son, an avid hunter, was heavily criticized when photos of a 2011 hunting trip he went on with his brother re-emerged during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.