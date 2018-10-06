Brad Pitt romancing Spiritual Healer Amid Divorce battle with ex-wife

Amidst all the custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt seems to have been taking some time out for himself.

The ace actor has sparked new romance rumours with Sat Hari Khalsa, a spiritual healer, and well-known jewellery designer, reports DailyMail.co.uk. Brad and Khalsa were spotted engaging in a deep conversation and getting cosy, according to reports, at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music annual benefit and art auction.

The event was hosted by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, who is an old friend of Pitt. Khalsa was also the ‘holistic nurse’ for the band, so Flea — a.k.a Michael Peter Balzary — was probably who introduced them.