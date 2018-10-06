Messy Double Braid Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Procedure

What You Need
- Comb
- Elastic bands
- Hairpins
- Hair bow
- Hairspray
What To Do
- Tease some hair at the crown by backcombing it. Comb the top of this section to neaten it.
- Gather all your hair and tie it in a high ponytail, leaving out only your bangs.
- Divide the ponytail in two. Weave each section into a regular three-strand braid.
- Pancake the braids. Don’t try to smoothen down the stray hair as you want the hairdo to be messy.
- Take one braid and wrap it around the base of the ponytail.
- Pin it in place.
- Repeat the same with the other braid.
- Spritz on some hairspray to hold it in place.
