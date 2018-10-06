Fashion

Messy Double Braid Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Procedure

Oct 6, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
What You Need

  • Comb
  • Elastic bands
  • Hairpins
  • Hair bow
  • Hairspray

What To Do

  • Tease some hair at the crown by backcombing it. Comb the top of this section to neaten it.
  • Gather all your hair and tie it in a high ponytail, leaving out only your bangs.
  • Divide the ponytail in two. Weave each section into a regular three-strand braid.
  • Pancake the braids. Don’t try to smoothen down the stray hair as you want the hairdo to be messy.
  • Take one braid and wrap it around the base of the ponytail.
  • Pin it in place.
  • Repeat the same with the other braid.
  • Spritz on some hairspray to hold it in place.

