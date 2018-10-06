Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje announces free electricity for Rajasthan farmers

Just before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect following the announcement of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 dates by the Election Commission, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free electricity for the farmers in the state. Addressing a public rally on the culmination of her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, the chief minister said the scheme launched on Friday would help increase the income of farmers.

“I want to announce that the government yesterday had started a scheme of free electricity for all farmers in rural areas having electricity connection in general category for specific limit,” she said. Raje said the electricity infrastructure in the state was in bad shape when she came to power, adding that the government turned the situation around by infusing nearly Rs 40,000 crore. She said currently, domestic power was available for 20-22 hours a day.

“We want the farmers to get free electricity to some extent so that their income can increase,” Raje said.

Soon after Vasundhara Raje announced free electricity to the farmers, Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot attacked the Chief Minister saying the Rajasthan government did not think of providing it in the last five years but just before the election dates were made public.