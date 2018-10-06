Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s holidaying pictures will give you perfect couple goals

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni currently vacationing in Ibiza with her husband Naga Chaitanya in Dubrovnik for a quite a while now and have been taking over Instagram through their photos. From posing in front of restaurants to beautiful beaches and oceans the photos for sure make one want to take a holiday on their own.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

