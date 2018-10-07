Latest Newscelebrities

Bollywood Celebrities Who Rocked In Red Carpet Of Elle Beauty Awards 2018

Oct 7, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
The Elle Beauty Awards 2018 is underway at Taj Land’s End in Mumbai.

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Sonakshi Sinha graced the red carpet of Elle Beauty Awards 2018 with utmost elegance.

While Deepika slays in a silver trail gown, Sonakshi looks perfect in a black gown. Vicky Kaushal also seems to be making us swoon with how dapper he looks in his suit. Disha Patani also seemed to be slaying in her silver gown.

@deepikapadukone tonight for the #ellebeautyawards @elleindia wearing custom @gauriandnainika shoes @aquazzura makeup @sandhyashekar hair @georgiougabriel

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

