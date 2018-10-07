Mixed Beans Salad Recipe

Ingredients Of Mixed Beans Salad

For the salad:

3 Cups Mixed boiled beans (choose from rajma, chawli, chick peas, hara chana)

1/2 Cup Spring onions, sliced

3/4 Cup Tomatoes (diced)

For the dressing:

1 tsp Oil

2 Tbsp Lemon juice

1 Tbsp Basil, chopped

1/2 tsp Garlic, grated

To taste Salt and pepper

For garnish:

2 Tbsp Coriander, chopped

How to Make Mixed Beans Salad

1. Mix well all the ingredients together.

2. Add in the dressing and mix well.

3. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve.