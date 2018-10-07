Latest NewsRecipe

Mixed Beans Salad Recipe

Oct 7, 2018, 03:44 pm IST
Ingredients Of Mixed Beans Salad
For the salad:

  • 3 Cups Mixed boiled beans (choose from rajma, chawli, chick peas, hara chana)
  • 1/2 Cup Spring onions, sliced
  • 3/4 Cup Tomatoes (diced)

For the dressing:

  • 1 tsp Oil
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp Basil, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic, grated
  • To taste Salt and pepper

For garnish:

  • 2 Tbsp Coriander, chopped

How to Make Mixed Beans Salad
1. Mix well all the ingredients together.
2. Add in the dressing and mix well.
3. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve.

