Airtel 4G girl, Sasha Chhetri is the same girl who was seen in the banners of the Airtel ad asking for a recharge on Bhaiyya Ji’s shop. She got to fame only through Airtel ads. Her cute face stunned everyone.

She is all set to make her debut in Tollywood with the film Operation Gold Fish under the production banner of Adivi Saikiran. The beauty has now got another big offer to play a vital role in Prabha’s upcoming heavy budget action entertainer Saaho.