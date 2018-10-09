celebrities

Controversial queen Sofia Hayat’s latest sizzling pictures

Oct 9, 2018, 11:37 am IST
Controversial queen Sofia Hayat who claims to be a nun recently posted a stunning photo on her Instagram account.

In the picture, the model-turned-actor-turned-nun, Sofia Hayat is covering her sexy and tempting curves with just a towel and has captioned her picture where she is describing the benefits of infrared sauna such as stress relief, weight loss, complete detoxification of body, cell regeneration, increase in immunity, oxygen to cells, muscle relaxation and more.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram

Ready

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on

