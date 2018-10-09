Eyebrow Shape which suits Round Face

Soft Angled:

Round-faced women can have either soft angled or hard angled eyebrow shapes. The soft angled shape has soft peaks and curves. This shape can have low or high arches. The high arches work best for round shaped face since it helps to make the face appear thinner than wider. Women who are uncomfortable with high arches can alternately use soft angled eyebrow shape. The hard angled shape makes the face look younger. This shape helps fat face look slimmer and short faces look longer. Though this shape gives a harsh look but works well on round faces.

How To Achieve This Shape?

The angled shapes, both hard and soft render a delicate look to the round face shaped women. The shape is straight and curves softly around the top and down corners of the brow. This shape is also known to make the person look taller.