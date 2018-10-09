celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in new stylish avatar: See Pics

Oct 9, 2018, 05:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kajal-Aggarwal-stylish

Kajal Aggarwal is one of those heroines who got succeed in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Kajal Aggarwal, who has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account, is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Talking about her latest pictures on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she was in Cambodia and Thailand with her parents a few weeks back for a vacation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Playing with light? Rushed breakfast scenes before boarding another ?? #ourquickdates #catchupwithbff #soultherapy ? @nehatugchopra (under my expert tutelage- obviously! ??)

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

The Tamil star can be seen posing for the camera in a white top and light blue jeans and she has captioned her picture as rushed breakfasts before catching another flight. She has rounded off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lips and her smile is to die for.

Tags

Related Articles

May 8, 2018, 11:45 am IST

This is the whooping net worth of Sonam Kapoor’s fiance, Anand Ahuja

Kajal
Oct 4, 2018, 09:17 am IST

Kajal Aggarwal looks amazing in a throwback picture: See Pics

Nov 28, 2017, 05:05 pm IST

7 Bollywood celebrities who are born royal and live royal.

Silk Simitha Slapped Shakeela
Mar 13, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

Why Silk Smitha SLAPPED Shakeela on the set of a film?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close