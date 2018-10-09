Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in new stylish avatar: See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal is one of those heroines who got succeed in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Kajal Aggarwal, who has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account, is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Talking about her latest pictures on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she was in Cambodia and Thailand with her parents a few weeks back for a vacation.

The Tamil star can be seen posing for the camera in a white top and light blue jeans and she has captioned her picture as rushed breakfasts before catching another flight. She has rounded off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lips and her smile is to die for.