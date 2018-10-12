Beauty Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Aloe Vera Remedy

Despite giving proper care, time and nourishment do your hair still fall?

Then try out this natural remedy for hair fall with aloe vera:

Honey And Aloe Vera

Take some honey, aloe vera gel and coconut oil and mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Massage the mixture on your scalp and then work it down to the tips of your hair. Once you have applied, leave it for about 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water and shampoo. Coconut oil and honey are said to be amazing conditioners that help seal the moisture in your hair.

Onion And Aloe Vera

Take some onion juice and mix aloe vera gel in it. Massage the mixture into your scalp and tips of the hair. Leave it for an hour before washing it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. Onion juice is said to promote hair growth while aloe vera stimulate hair growth and make hydrated and soft.

Coconut Milk And Aloe Vera Gel

Mix aloe vera gel, coconut milk and some coconut oil together in a bowl. Massage the mixture into your scalp and hair. Leave it for half an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. Coconut milk is said to be a great hair conditioner that helps promote healthy hair. It also provides excellent nutrients that help nourish your scalp and hair.

Lemon And Aloe Vera Gel

If you suffer from dandruff or dry scalp, use lemon juice. Combine lemon juice and aloe vera gel and massage the mixture on your scalp and hair for a few minutes. Leave it for about 20 minutes and rinse your hair with shampoo and conditioner. Lemon is rich in vitamin C content that is essential for the synthesis of collagen, which promotes hair growth. In fact, lemon juice also helps maintain pH levels of your scalp.

Baking Soda And Aloe Vera Gel

Baking soda is said to be an excellent cleanser that will leave your hair nourished and moisturized like never before. So, ensure you bring baking soda to your rescue along with the goodness of aloe vera.

CONSULT WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE SWITCHING TO THESE NATURAL REMEDIES