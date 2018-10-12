Celebrities Who Attended Birthday Bash Of Stylist Tanya Ghavri: See Pics

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri celebrated her birthday amongst the presence of top Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.
Kareena looked piping hot in a one-shoulder red dress while her sister Karisma looked cool in a white top and black pants.
Kareena and Jacqueline posed for several boomerang videos. In one video, Kareena is seen giving pecks to Ghavri in one of the boomerang videos.
Kiss pout fun @jacquelinef143 and @tanghavri ?? she looks so happy finally my queen is back ??
The glamazons?? @therealkarismakapoor @natasha.poonawalla @amuaroraofficial @karanjohar bebo
In another video, Jahnvi gives kisses to the birthday girl.
