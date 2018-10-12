Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities Who Attended Birthday Bash Of Stylist Tanya Ghavri: See Pics

Oct 12, 2018, 06:30 pm IST
1 minute read
Celebrities

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri celebrated her birthday amongst the presence of top Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Kareena looked piping hot in a one-shoulder red dress while her sister Karisma looked cool in a white top and black pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Look at this ?? aahhh Masha Allah the stunning queens ??

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ? (@kareenakapoorteam) on

Kareena and Jacqueline posed for several boomerang videos. In one video, Kareena is seen giving pecks to Ghavri in one of the boomerang videos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kiss pout fun @jacquelinef143 and @tanghavri ?? she looks so happy finally my queen is back ??

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ? (@kareenakapoorteam) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The glamazons?? @therealkarismakapoor @natasha.poonawalla @amuaroraofficial @karanjohar bebo

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on


In another video, Jahnvi gives kisses to the birthday girl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Birthday cheer with @janhvikapoor @jacquelinef143 ?????

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

