See the whooping Box office collection of Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni which beats Baahubali 2

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin Pauly starrer which hit the theatres yesterday has been taking the box-office by a storm from the first show. The movie was released on 350 plus screens, making it the biggest release in Kerala.

The film has now beaten ‘Baahubali 2’ in terms of the maximum number of shows played on an opening day.

According to reports, the film received a rousing welcome at the box office in Kerala. It has raked in Rs 5.3 crore on its opening day in Kerala alone. The filmmakers, however, are yet to officially disclose its worldwide collection.

“Biggest opening day collection record now belongs to Kayamkulam Kochunni. Well deserved for Roshan’s craft. Kudos to Nivin, laletan , Gokulam Gopaletan , praveen and the entire team. #RosshanAndrews #nivinpauly (sic),” tweeted filmmaker MA Shrikumar Menon, who is busy finishing his upcoming film Odiyan starring superstar Mohanlal.

From Kochi multiplexes alone, Kayamkulam Kochunni collected more than 17.68 lakhs and is now next only to Rajinikanth’s Kabali in terms of the top day 1 collection. It should be noted that Kabali had collected more than 25 lakhs on its opening day from Kochi multiplexes.

It should be noted that Kayamkulam Kochunni was released on Thursday, and the movie is thus enjoying a four-day long weekend. If theatres in Kerala continue to witness the same rush in the coming days, then this film will emerge as the fastest flick to gross the prestigious 20 crore mark.

There are various factors which played a crucial role in determining the success of Kayamkulam Kochunni at the box-office, and the major one being Superstar Mohanlal’s extended cameo. The ‘Odiyan’ actor played the character of Ithikkara Pakki in this Rosshan Andrews directorial, and the role was well received by critics and audiences alike.

The movie also stars Priya Anand and Babu Antony among others.