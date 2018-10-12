Senior Congress leader’s wife joins BJP, returns later

Senior Telangana Congress leader C Damodar Raja Narasimha’s wife, Padmini Reddy, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, only to swap back to Congress in less than 10 hours.

Reddy had joined the BJP in the presence of state president K Laxman. The move had attracted criticism from the party workers of the Telangana Congress. However, after a few hours, Reddy left the BJP and returned to the Congress.

Reacting to the same, Reddy told reporters, “I am taking my decision back. I have understood the feelings of the Congress party workers. I am now back to the Congress party.”

Reddy’s husband Raja Narasimha was the deputy chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He is currently in-charge of the Telangana Congress party’s manifesto committee for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.