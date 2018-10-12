NEWSInternational

The world’s longest non-stop flight landed in New York

An Airbus A350-900ULR took off Thursday from Changi Airport on its way to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Oct 12, 2018, 04:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
Singapore Airlines’ record-breaking inaugural world’s longest passenger flight from Singapore to New York has landed after more than 17 hours in the air.

It covered the 9,000 nautical miles (9,537 miles) in 17 hours and 25 minutes and landed on Friday at 5.24 am New York time, CNBC reported.

The airline had abandoned the route in 2013 due to high oil prices and the constraints of less economic four-engine aircraft.

The flight operated with no economy class seatings.

 

