World Egg Day 2018 : Health Benefits of Eating Eggs

In 1988 then junior Tory health minister Edwina Currie kicked off an egg scare which lasted nearly three decades.
She declared that most eggs were affected by salmonella – a wild overstatement which led to her resignation but caused many people, especially pregnant women and young children to stave off eggs, especially raw, soft boiled or runny.
Last year Lion Mark eggs, which include almost all UK produced eggs, were declared virtually free of salmonella and ok for vulnerable groups to eat.
On World Egg Day leading Harley Street nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert explains why eggs are fine to eat – and are a great source of nutrition.
Here are 10 health benefits of eggs that have been confirmed in human studies.
Incredibly Nutritious
High in Cholesterol, but Don’t Adversely Affect Blood Cholesterol
Raise HDL (The “Good”) Cholesterol
Contain Choline — an Important Nutrient That Most People Don’t Get Enough Of
Are Linked to a Reduced Risk of Heart Disease
Contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin — Antioxidants That Have Major Benefits for Eye Health
Omega-3 or Pastured Eggs Lower Triglycerides
High in Quality Protein, With All the Essential Amino Acids in the Right Ratios
Don’t Raise Your Risk of Heart Disease and May Reduce the Risk of Stroke
Are Filling and Tend to Make You Eat Fewer Calories, Helping You Lose Weight
