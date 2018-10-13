Ariel Winter’s latest workout video goes viral : Watch Video

Ariel Winter is constantly working out to maintain her tone and trim figure. Frequently described by her fans as a bombshell, the 20-year-old Modern Family star recently shared a video clip of her latest workout session that put her sculpted bottom on full display.

Supporting her body weight with her forearms, Ariel had weights on her ankles as she took turns lifting her legs into the air. The actress donned a pair of tight olive-green leggings that showcased just how curvy and toned her derriere is.

Winter appeared to be keeping things comfortable by pairing her curve-hugging leggings with a white T-shirt. Ariel opted to keep her dark locks pulled back in a tight pony tail high on the back of her head, presumably to keep her long hair out of her way during her workout routine.

In just over an hour from the time she published the video, it has been viewed over 100,000 times with nearly 150 of her followers taking the time to leave a comment. Unsurprisingly, her fans had nothing but positive things to say in the comment section of the photo. Some even simply thanked her for posting the video because of the view.