How To Dress For Your 5 Different Types Body Types

Apple Body Shape

You will fall under this apple-shaped figure when you have a heavier upper body in comparison to your lower part of the body. People with this body type usually have broad shoulders, bigger bust line, and that’s why it feels like the weight gathers around the midriff.

How To Dress For Apple Body Shape?

Since most of the weight and concentration is above the hips, the mid-riff appears heavier than the remaining body with a minimal waistline. So, the idea here is to take the attention away from that part of the body and highlight your strengths. That’s why you need to flaunt your legs or wear the dress with V or deep V necklines that created an elongated illusion of the torso.

Best Clothes For Apple Shaped Body?

A-line or empire cuts are ideal for you. Wear printed dresses or patterned jackets that add a layer to shift the focus. Monochrome looks, dark colors, full or 3/4th sleeves dresses and flowy tops will help. You could also wear flared bottoms; palazzos etc. to create a balance. Also, since your shoulders are broad and you might already have a bigger bustline, ensure you wear the right bra.

What Not To Wear When You Have An Apple Shaped Body?

Avoid figure hugging dresses or tops with skinny jeans; this will make it more visible. Try and replace the waist belt with an upper waist belt to strike a balance.

Hourglass Body Shape

You know when you’re an hourglass body shape, and so will the others. This body type is the most balanced of all with a proportionate top and bottom part of the body with a well-defined waistline. So when you look for dresses, choose the ones that do just that for you. It is a body to die for, so flaunt it and in the right way.

How To Dress For An Hourglass Body Shape?

Since you have a well-balanced figure, your dresses should do the same as well. The dress should sit well at the right curves and follow the outline of these curves. Make the most of it, because not everybody has this!

Best Clothes For Hourglass Shaped Body?

Dresses that cinch at the waist will be your best fit. V or plunge V and sweetheart necklines help you flaunt your upper body. To flaunt your waistline, go with a belt at your natural waistline or below the belly button—either way it only looks great. A-line dresses or similar cuts take care of working on the lower part of the body and needless to say; body hugging dresses are your thing, because, why not?

What Not To Wear When You Have An Hourglass Shaped Body?

Almost anything looks great on this body type. But pairing it up with loose tops or bottoms might kill the look.

Pear Body Shape

The pear shaped body is all in the lower part of your body. Your butt and thighs are visually bigger than your upper body. So, make some space for that base, people. Thanks To Kim Kardashian and others, this body is a rage right now. You’re lucky if you’ve naturally got a figure like this or achieved this with workouts.

How To Dress For Pear Body Shape?

The advantage with this body type is that you can create an illusion of an hourglass figure if styled correctly. Your shoulders are narrow, and hips are wide. All you have to do is to strike a balance. Or, wear outfits that enhance your lower body, either way, works well.

Best Clothes For Pear Shaped Body?

Wide legged pants, A-line skirts or dresses with patterned or ruffled tops that add definition to the upper body look great. Skinny jeans with loose tops help create an hourglass illusion. Crop tops, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop or boat necks will balance your bottom out.

What Not To Wear When You Have A Pear Shaped Body?

Avoid skin fitting tops and loose bottoms, unless you prefer the look.

Rectangle Body Shape

Rectangle shaped body is usually well balanced from the shoulders to the hips. So, there is not too much of a definition to your silhouette, and it’s fairly straightforward.

How To Dress For A Rectangle Body Shape?

Your arms and legs are the assets. So, focus on enhancing that. It’s like the hourglass figure minus the defined waistline.

Best Clothes For Rectangle Shaped Body?

Choose A-line skirts, ruffled and layered tops. Dresses that add definition to your bottom and necklines that add meat to the upper body. Sleeveless, strapless and sweetheart lines are your thing. Blazers, long jackets and capes add the much-needed drama here.

What Not To Wear When You Have A Rectangle Shaped Body?

Avoid dresses that are overarching, they look very consuming and will not look great.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

The inverted triangle is the most athletic looking body type. Your shoulders are much broader than your hips. So, your arms and shoulders need to be enhanced as much as we can, let’s work on them.

How To Dress For An Inverted Triangle Body Shape?

You have to remember to add definition to your hips and thereby to focus on creating a balance. Straight-cut jeans and dresses that naturally have an inverted V-look to them are all clothes that will suit your body.

Best Clothes For Inverted Triangle Body Type?

Since your hips are much narrower than your shoulders, pencil cut skirt, skinny jeans, etc. with any tops will look great. But, do make sure that there is not much layering or definition to your upper body because it needs none. V-neck lines work well and create an illusion of narrow shoulders, so this should be your go-to neckline.

What Not To Wear When You Have An Inverted Triangle Body Shape?

Let all the patterns, ruffles, layers, etc. be part of the bottom part of your body; and, upper body be minimalistic.