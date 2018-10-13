Latest Newscelebrities

See Inside Pics From Prince Narula- Yuvika Chaudhary wedding

Oct 13, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
Marriage Pics

One of the most lovely couples from the television industry- Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, tied the knot on Friday in Mumbai.

Yuvika and Prince were the perfect bride and groom in their sparkly wedding outfits. Yuvika wore a bright red lehenga with short sleeves for the varmala ceremony and switched it with one with a deeper tone and longer sleeves for the pheras.

Prince wore a blush coloured sherwani, a red pagdi and a sehra. The groom gave a special performance for his wife-to-be at the wedding, joined by his friends. Yuvika also joined him on the dance floor as they grooved together on their big day.

The wedding was attended by actors Tabu and Sunil Shetty, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, cricketer Irfan Pathan with his wife and son, television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Naagin actors Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, actor Neha Dhupia and reality television host Rannvijay

Check out the pictures below:

