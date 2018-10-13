Latest NewsPolitics

Senior Congress Leader Joins BJP

Mr Uike was inducted into the party by BJP chief Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Raman Singh

Oct 13, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
A major setback for Congress party in Chhattisgarh , a month ahead of the Assembly elections state executive president Ramdey Uike joined the BJP on Saturday.

Mr Uike was inducted into the party by BJP chief Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Raman Singh, in Bilaspur.

Mr Uike is a four-time lawmaker from Pali in Chhattisgarh.The Congress election decision making body, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, has finalised the candidates for Chhattisgarh on Friday. Sources in the party said, the names will be announced in a day or two.

Mr Uike quitting the Congress comes on a day when Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is in the state to kick off the election campaign for the Assembly polls on November 12.

BJP chief Amit Shah, while kicking off the campaign in Chhattisgarh on Friday, asked party workers to create an environment for a “massive wave” in the favour of BJP, so that it turned into a “tsunami” in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

