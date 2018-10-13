South Indian Actress Nitya Menen All Set For Her Bollywood Debut

Nitya Menen is all set to make her Bollywood debut with multilingual entertainer Praana. Helmed by VK Prakash The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Touted to be a thriller the film has just one character.

Reports say that for Telugu version Natural star Nani will be heard as a narrator. The film was shot in sync sound and there is no dubbing involved. The film has most of its BGM also in sync mode. PC Sreeram handles the camera for the unique thriller movie.