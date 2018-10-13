Latest Newscelebrities

South Indian Actress Nitya Menen All Set For Her Bollywood Debut

Oct 13, 2018, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute
Hot-And-Sizzling-Photoshoot-Of-Nithya-Menon

Nitya Menen is all set to make her Bollywood debut with multilingual entertainer Praana. Helmed by VK Prakash The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Touted to be a thriller the film has just one character.

Reports say that for Telugu version Natural star Nani will be heard as a narrator. The film was shot in sync sound and there is no dubbing involved. The film has most of its BGM also in sync mode. PC Sreeram handles the camera for the unique thriller movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 21, 2018, 11:21 am IST

KIDNAPPED JAMMU KASHMIR COPS KILLED BY MILITANTS; BREAKING NEWS

Nov 22, 2017, 10:07 pm IST

Saudi employer tortures Indian woman, pour hot oil on her

Satellite-Phone
Feb 28, 2018, 07:03 am IST

Man held at airport for carrying banned satellite phone

Asfina Bano's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat
Apr 13, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Asfina Bano’s lawyer is threatened by colleagues

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close