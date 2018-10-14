South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis Brings J P Duminy as Specialist Coin Tosser. But Guess What Happened!

It is not uncommon in cricket matches to see experts being brought in to do certain tasks. The horses for courses policy is not something cricket is unfamiliar with but this is mostly related to the batting or bowling. You might bring in a spinner if its a turning track or you might send a thrasher up the order if you need quick runs. But how about bringing an expert for tossing the coin?

South African captain Faf du Plessis did exactly that as he called up his teammate JP Duminy as a specialist coin tosser in the first T20I clash against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday. Duminy had earlier played as the stand-in captain during the ODI series and won both the toss. Du Plessis, impressed with his luck at the toss, brought him for the job. Much to the happiness of Du Plessis, Duminy won the toss for his team. Both players exchanged a high-five after South Africa won the toss.